Second person dies from injuries after Everett RV fire

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office says a second person has died after an RV caught on fire last week.

The woman, who was in her late 30s, died at Harborview Medical Center the following day, according to the fire department.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The fire happened on February 7, on Paine Field Way just after 10:30 a.m.

Callers to 911 reported smoke and flames from the motorhome with at least one person inside.

Before the fire department arrived, a crew with Snohomish County PUD happened to be in the area for an unrelated job when they noticed the fire.

“Two heroic PUD employees reached into the burning RV to rescue the victim,” the Everett Fire Department said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived, they found the woman, unresponsive, outside the motorhome.

They provided CPR and rushed her to the hospital.

Firefighters say when they extinguished the flames and went inside, they found a man who didn’t survive.

It appeared that the pair had been living in the RV, and firefighters say the excessive personal belongings inside made it difficult for them to navigate.

The two PUD workers who rushed to help were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation but were not taken to the hospital.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation by the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office, while the Everett Police Department is handling the death investigation.

The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office says preliminary findings do not suggest any criminal activity related to the cause of the fire.

“We offer our deepest condolences to all who are impacted by this tragic incident and are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” they said in a news release.





