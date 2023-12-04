Second fire at Burien building being investigated as arson

Investigators with King County Fire are looking into a fire at a building in the 15000 8th Avenue Southwest in Burien Monday.

The building is the same building as an early morning fire that destroyed several cars on Nov. 28.

Monday’s fire happened in a breezeway and is being investigated as an arson by the King County Fire Investigation Unit.

According to investigators, evidence collected Monday is being compared to last weeks fire. Investigators noted any connection at this time would be speculative.

Damage Monday was minor and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, however ventilating the building of smoke proved to be a challenge.

There were no injuries.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered by the King County Sheriff’s Office for any information that leads to an arrest for today’s incident.

