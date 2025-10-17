Second suspect arrested in shooting near Tacoma homeless encampment

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) says that a second suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed one man in Tacoma.

Detectives say that the suspect was arrested without incident.

Detectives identified the second suspect after investigating the shooting that happened at noon on Oct. 10.

Police say that the man was found dead with gunshot wounds in an encampment behind a Lowe’s on South Orchard Street.

The second suspect was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on illegal gun possession charges.

The first suspect was booked under illegal gun possession and second-degree murder.

©2025 Cox Media Group