Seattle’s Seward Park Beach temporarily closed due to high levels of bacteria

SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s local beaches is currently temporarily closed due to high levels of bacteria during one of Seattle’s largest annual events, Seafair Weekend.

Seward Park Beach has been closed since Tuesday after health officials measured a large amount of E. coli, according to the Seattle King County Health Department.

Jun Naotsuka, beach safety and sewage monitoring lead with the health department, said two of their three samples of the beach’s water exceeded the county’s threshold, which led to Tuesday’s closure.

Samples are collected at every beach on a weekly basis, he added.

The closure will last for at least a week.

“We suspect there are possibly other illness causing germs included in the water when there are high E. coli levels,” he told KIRO 7 News.

The high levels are due to animal waste, he added, however, the department is not exactly sure where it’s coming from – could be birds or other animals.

“We don’t know exactly where the fecal materials are coming from. Each year it seems to be different. I don’t know what’s different this year. Possibly birds. Possibly other wild animals or pets. Possibly sewage leaks, although it’s not very likely this time of the year,” he said.

Naotsuka said this year’s bacteria levels are the 2nd worst since 2019, according to his data.

Signs of the closure were spotted along Seward Park Beach as families enjoyed the weather while watching the Blue Angels fly by.

While most families followed the warnings Friday afternoon, others didn’t.

“If you swallow the water, many different kinds of germs can cause illnesses. But they all cause similar symptoms like vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, stomach cramps,” he added.

Several people, including Brody Lawson, said more signage in the area would be helpful during a large gathering.

“You could probably put more signage up and that’s a big deal and especially all of the young children out here as well because people like planes,” he shared.

The health department said it wants people to enjoy the weekend while being responsible.

“If you see a closed beach, do not go into that water,” said Naotsuka.

