Seattle’s Pioneer Square seeing more business with All-Star Weekend approaching

On the eve of All-Star Weekend, Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood saw an uptick in foot traffic.

Lisa Howard, Executive Director of the Alliance for Pioneer Square reports over the last three months, 18 new businesses signed leases or opened in the historic area.

”I think you could say we’re in a renaissance,” said Howard. “Walking around there’s people putting up new signage, painting the storefronts.”

Howard says the All-Star Game activity is an added bonus, but special events aside tourism is up, more retail spaces are opening and workers are returning to offices.

