Seattle’s inflation rise slower than other major U.S. cities, report shows

Seattle ranks 12th among major U.S. cities for inflation challenges, according to a new report by WalletHub.

With a total Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) score of 45.09, Seattle’s inflation rate increased by 0.1% over the past two months and 3.1% year over year.

While still above the Federal Reserve’s target inflation rate of 2%, Seattle fares better than many other major cities, particularly in the Midwest and East Coast.

Minneapolis/St. Paul, ranked first in the report with a total MSA score of 83.33, has seen its Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise by 1.3% in the last two months and 3.5% over the past year.

Chicago is second, with a 0.9% CPI increase in the last two months and a 3.8% year-over-year increase, the highest among the top cities.

Detroit rounds out the top three with similar inflation struggles, recording a 3.5% rise over the year.

On the West Coast, cities like Honolulu (ranked 4th) and San Diego (ranked 6th) are also grappling with significant inflation increases, with Honolulu seeing the largest year-over-year jump of 4.5%.

Meanwhile, larger cities like New York City and Philadelphia also rank higher than Seattle, with year-over-year CPI increases of 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively.

Despite its relatively moderate inflation rate, Seattle faces pressure from broader economic challenges, such as global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.

While the city’s year-over-year inflation is slightly lower than that of some other metro areas, it remains a significant concern for residents as the U.S. inflation rate remains steady at 2.5%.

