Seattle weekend guide: Music, sports, outdoor events, and more!

The best part about the week after a holiday is that the next weekend gets here even faster, and that’s just the case this week.

All weekend long, you can honk it up with your friends and family at the free HONK! Festival West. This is a three-day festival celebrating the wonderful world of street bands and percussion. According to the event’s website, bands from across the country will be performing as the festival spans three different venues: Georgetown tonight, Columbia City on Saturday, and Pratt Park on Sunday. There’s a good chance you’ll hear an instrument you’ve never heard of before. More details are available right here.

Enjoy Seattle’s warm weather

The weather will be perfect for scouting out some wildlife this weekend, and there are a few opportunities to do so. Saturday and Sunday in Edmonds, it is the Puget Sound Bird Fest. “Birders” can enjoy field activities like guided walks, exhibits, speakers, and more. A perfect event to up your bird spotting game. Also, this weekend, you can learn about the world of pollinators and just how important they are to our way of life during the Pollinator Fest in Woodinville. The event is scheduled for Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and educational opportunities will be available, plus fun for the kids, a one-of-a-kind insect collection, and of course, food and music! Best of all, it is free.

Pride is right around the corner, and celebrations are beginning this weekend, including in Bellevue for one of the biggest Pride events. Saturday is the Paws and Pride Dog Walk at Bellevue Downtown Park. The event starts with a mile walk for you and your pet, and then a big after-party to keep the celebration going, including music, food, and booths from around the community. Paws and Pride is a free event, but you can register and learn more right here.

Seattle’s sports schedule

The sports schedule is jam-packed again. The Seattle Storm have a pair of games this weekend, taking on the Atlanta Dream tonight and the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. The Sounders are taking on Minnesota United FC on Sunday afternoon, and the Seattle Mariners look to keep rolling against the surprising Minnesota Twins. There’s also a new team making their debut this weekend, Salmon Bay FC. Salmon Bay FC is a new United Soccer League (USL) pre-professional women’s soccer team and the women’s equivalent of Ballard FC. The first match of their inaugural season is Friday at 7 p.m. at Interbay Stadium.

If you haven’t gotten the bike out of the garage yet, this weekend will be the perfect time to do so. This weekend is what is known as a “Bicycle Weekend,” so according to the city of Seattle, a portion of Lake Washington Boulevard will be closed to motorized vehicles from 10 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday. Lake Washington Boulevard between the Seward Park entrance and Mount Baker Park’s beach will be free for biking, jogging, and enjoying some solid weekend weather.

Listener recommendation

Here’s an event sent by a listener.

If you are planning a wedding, you might want to head to Snohomish for the 17th Annual Snohomish Wedding Tour. Once you claim a ticket, you will be able to tour 10 different venues, meet plenty of local vendors, and get set up for the perfect day in Snohomish.

How are you enjoying your weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

