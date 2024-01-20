Seattle U students might be back sooner than expected after 9 displaced from burst pipe

SEATTLE — The winter weather may be leaving western Washington, but the impact it had is still being felt across the sound, especially on our pipes and plumbing systems.

From Sea-Tac International Airport, apartment complexes, and even student housing at Seattle University.

Luckily, the school says its clean-up process has gone faster than they expected and that displaced students could be back in their rooms soon.

Nine students were displaced in total.

We came back to campus this afternoon to see how the clean-up process has gone.

Parts of the walls were ripped up by the water and common areas were heavily damaged.

“And then I was coming down to get coffee before class, and I just saw the doors burst open,” said second-year student Abby Graham.

She said the two rooms that were most impacted were the lounge and laundry room.

Because of this, students who live here will have to do laundry at other parts of campus for the next few weeks.

Even though the weather has warmed up today and a lot of pipes have been fixed, the extreme change in weather could be an even bigger problem for pipes.

