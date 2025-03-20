Seattle teen faces murder charge after botched robbery turns deadly

SEATTLE, Wash. — A teenage boy has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery after a deadly shooting in Seattle last month, according to charging documents filed in King County Superior Court.

Since the suspect is 15 years old, KIRO 7 News will not name the teen.

The teen, born in 2009, is accused of attempting to rob McKinley Williams and Summer Lambert of marijuana on Feb. 4, 2025.

Prosecutors say the attempted robbery, which took place in King County, turned deadly when Williams was fatally shot.

According to the court documents, the teen and others attempted to steal marijuana by force, threatening the victims with what appeared to be a gun.

The charges state that during the robbery, or in the immediate aftermath, Williams was killed.

Authorities allege that the teen, or one of his accomplices, was armed with a pistol at the time.

Felony murder, the charge the teen faces, applies when a person is killed during the commission of a serious crime such as robbery.

The prosecution alleges that the teen’s involvement in the robbery directly led to Williams’ death.

The teen has also been charged with attempted first-degree robbery.

Charging documents say he and others tried to take marijuana from Williams and Lambert “against their will, by the use or threatened use of immediate force, violence and fear of injury.”

