Seattle sued over Pier 58 construction

SEATTLE — The contractor rebuilding Seattle’s Pier 58 is suing the city, alleging city officials have not paid them for the new work, designed to speed up the process.

The Seattle Times says the suit alleges the construction company and the city went back and forth on changes to accelerate the work.

The city last promised the company it would provide an update on August 19th, so the company could start the billing process. The city still hasn’t done so, the suit alleges.

Pier 58, is part of the downtown waterfront’s facelift. It was originally going to cost $34.5 million. The Seattle Times reports, the city and the company have not agreed on the final cost.

Back in September 2020, Pier 58 gave way, causing two construction workers to fall into Elliot Bay and sustain injuries. In September of 2022, construction started again on the pier.

In September of last year, four construction workers who were at Pier 58 the day it collapsed in 2020 announced they would be suing the City of Seattle. The collapse physically injured two people, but the lawsuit states that all four of the plaintiffs suffered severe mental health symptoms, resulting from the fear of impending death.





©2024 Cox Media Group