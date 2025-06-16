Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird has been inducted into the 2025 class of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and the all-time WNBA assists leader, finishing her career with 3,234 total assists. On top of that, she is the most decorated International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup athlete in history, with four gold medals, and one bronze. She’s also an Olympic career record holder for assists.

Bird also broke records in college, playing for the UConn Huskies. She was the first pick of the first round in the 2002 WNBA Draft, and was with the Seattle Storm until her retirement in 2022.

Other players inducted were Sylvia Fowles, Cappie Pondexter, and Alana Beard. Seven people total were inducted in the 2025 class.

