Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Washington Mystics v Seattle Storm SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 11: Sue Bird acknowledges the crowd before the game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
SEATTLE — Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird has been inducted into the 2025 class of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and the all-time WNBA assists leader, finishing her career with 3,234 total assists. On top of that, she is the most decorated International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup athlete in history, with four gold medals, and one bronze. She’s also an Olympic career record holder for assists.

Bird also broke records in college, playing for the UConn Huskies. She was the first pick of the first round in the 2002 WNBA Draft, and was with the Seattle Storm until her retirement in 2022.

Other players inducted were Sylvia Fowles, Cappie Pondexter, and Alana Beard. Seven people total were inducted in the 2025 class.

