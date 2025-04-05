Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm and WNBA great Sue Bird will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bird, a retired point guard, will be inducted with the 2025 Hall of Fame Class in her first time on the ballot.

Congratulations to 13x @WNBA All-Star, 4x WNBA Champion, 5x Olympic Gold Medalist, #25HoopClass inductee Sue Bird. pic.twitter.com/5S7bMZyvvl — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 5, 2025

“This recognition goes beyond statistics and accolades—it honors those who have defined eras, inspired generations, and elevated basketball through their talent, leadership, and dedication. Whether as players, coaches, teams, or contributors, each Finalist has left an indelible mark on the sport, and we are proud to celebrate their extraordinary impact,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

She is a four-time WNBA champion and the all-time WNBA assists leader, finishing her career with 3,234 total assists. On top of that, she is the most decorated International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup athlete in history, with four gold medals, and one bronze. She’s also an Olympic career record holder for assists.

Bird also broke records in college, playing for the UConn Huskies. She was the first pick of the first round in the 2002 WNBA Draft, and was with the Seattle Storm until her retirement in 2022.

The new class will be announced in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, at the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

North American Committee:

2008 USA Basketball Men’s Olympic Team

Carmelo Anthony

Danny Crawford

Billy Donovan

Dwight Howard

Women’s Committee:

Sue Bird

Sylvia Fowles

Maya Moore

Contributor’s Committee:

Micky Arison









©2025 Cox Media Group