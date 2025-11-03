Seattle Seahawks partner with FRS Clipper to bring Canadian fans to games

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Seahawks fans based in Canada now have a new way to get to the game after the franchise announced a partnership with FRS Clipper — the fast ferry between Seattle and Victoria, British Columbia.

Starting Nov. 8, fans can book special “sailgate” trips for home games.

The Seahawks say they have nearly 4,000 Canadian season ticket holders, affectionately nicknamed the “12 North.” More than 25,000 single-game tickets are sold to Canadian buyers each year.

“FRS Clipper has connected fans and teams from Seattle and British Columbia for nearly 40 years,” Mark Collins, CEO of FRS Clipper, stated. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Seahawks as the official ferry for 12 North, and to help Canadian Hawks fans touchdown in Seattle for home games.”

These trips include dedicated seating, games, and prizes on board. Learn more about Sailgates, upgrades, and sweepstakes here.

“This partnership is all about the fans,” Nik Coutinho, Director of Sales & Marketing of FRS Clipper, said. “We’re giving Canadian Seahawks supporters an easy and exciting way to turn game weekends into a full experience. Sailing down the day before the game makes the journey part of the adventure. A fun, shared trip with fellow fans that kicks off the weekend as soon as they step onboard.”

©2025 Cox Media Group