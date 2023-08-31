Seattle Seahawks offer sneak peek at Lumen Field food ahead of home opener

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks hosted their annual “Taste of Lumen Field” on Thursday, previewing their selection of stadium food for the 2023 season.

The yearly event gave fans a sneak peek into Lumen Field’s various menu offerings, including different styles of popcorn, Bahn mi sandwiches, and the “Versus Dog.” The Versus Dog will rotate weekly, as a specialty offering inspired by each Seahawks’ opponent’s hometown.

In all, over 40 local restaurants will have offerings at Lumen Field all season long.

The Seahawks home opener will be on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.









