Seattle resident hits $2 million jackpot with scratch ticket

SEATTLE — A Seattle man is celebrating a life-changing windfall after winning $2 million from a Washington’s Lottery scratch game.

The unexpected win came from a simple change in his usual lottery routine.

The man, who typically buys Powerball tickets, tried his luck with a $30 Chrome Scratch ticket while visiting his local Safeway after work on a Friday.

Feeling optimistic, he scratched the ticket in the parking lot and was stunned to discover he had won the game’s top prize of $2 million.

When he returned home, he shared the exciting news with his longtime girlfriend, who was equally shocked.

Over the weekend, the couple discussed their plans for the newfound fortune. They decided to invest some of the winnings, make a down payment on a new home, and take dream vacations to Copenhagen and the Swiss Alps.

Washington’s Lottery offers scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prizes.

The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and claimed.

