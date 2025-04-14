Seattle recognizes undercover detective 5 years after suicide

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

It took five-and-a-half years, but the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has officially recognized Detective Bryan Van Brunt for his service and sacrifice as an undercover officer.

Van Brunt died by suicide in 2019 after spending years undercover, posing as a biker, gunrunner, and gambler while investigating violent criminals. He infiltrated white supremacist groups and worked on domestic terrorism cases.

According to his family and former colleagues, the intense and dangerous nature of his work took a severe toll on his mental health. Despite this, the City of Seattle initially refused to recognize his death as related to his job.

Seattle recognizes suicide 5 years later

After a long legal battle, his widow, April Van Brunt, ultimately won the right to receive survivor benefits. And now, the department has added his name to its Memorial Wall.

At the event, attended by more than 100 people, SPD Interim Chief Shon Barnes called the recognition “long overdue” and emphasized the need for mental health awareness in law enforcement, according to The Seattle Times.

Van Brunt’s family described the moment as bittersweet. They’re grateful for the honor, though they wish it had come sooner.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.





