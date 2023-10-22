Seattle Public Utilities warns of influx of illegal tire dumping

Seattle Public Utilities sent an alert Friday warning people against illegally dumping tires in the city.

According to SPU, more than 700 tires are waiting to be removed, as the city can only remove a small number of tires each day.

SPU says it is seeing more used tires being dumped in alleys, greenbelts, and shrub-lined streets throughout the city.

According to SPU, illegal tire dumping pollutes the environment, creates a breeding ground for pests, and is a hazard to public safety.

If you see any illegal dumping, report it to SPU at 206-643-3682.

