Seattle Public Schools get $1.75M from Juul after ‘dramatic increase’ in youth vaping

SEATTLE — The Seattle School Board has allowed Seattle Public Schools (SPS) to accept roughly $1.75 million from a federal lawsuit against Juul, and others involved in the marketing, and distribution of vape products.

The money will be sent over four years. The first installment of $750,000 will be paid by the end of December. SPS will also receive about $400,000 in the first half of 2024.

“The rise in youth vaping led the SPS team to pursue funding for increased education and prevention efforts for students, families, staff, and community,” said Dr. Brent Jones, SPS superintendent. “I am thrilled with the efforts of our teams that brought about this settlement and look forward to the increased support for SPS students!”

“This settlement marks a step in the right direction,” he added.

The lawsuit against Juul Labs was filed back in 2019 following a “dramatic increase” in youth vaping and nicotine addiction. Officials say that a lot of this funding will go toward programs for addiction, education, and treatment.

“I am pleased to see the positive conclusion of this litigation with this settlement. The district will be able to use these funds to better support our students and their families,” said Greg Narver, SPS general counsel.

