Seattle Public Schools Director of Public Safety named

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools has named its new Executive Director of Public Safety; José Curiel Morelos will lead the district’s Safety and Security Department.

He will oversee campus safety and ensure schools are properly prepared for emergencies, including gun violence prevention.

“My vision [for Seattle Public Schools] is to create a space where everyone feels protected, respected, and empowered to thrive, regardless of their background or identity,” said Curiel Morelos. “My goal in the first six months [in this role] is to assess the safety and security protocols across all Seattle Public School buildings, implement necessary improvements, and provide training to relevant staff members. This action will ensure we are fully prepared to respond effectively to emergencies.”

Curiel Morelos has over 12 years of experience in public safety and emergency management and previously worked in a similar position at Pacific Lutheran University.

For more information about safety and security at Seattle Public Schools, visit their website at seattleschools.org.

