Seattle Pride cocktails appear in bars and restaurants around Seattle

SEATTLE — It’s a celebration 50 years in the making and to commemorate 50 years of Pride in Seattle, all month long you can find “Official Seattle Pride Cocktails” at certain bars and restaurants around the city.

“To bring all of that diversity and inclusivity together and to create something celebratory and fun,” Danielle Leavell, the founder and master distiller of Astraea Spirits. She worked alongside Jamie Hunt, the maker of Amaricano and founder/CEO of Fast Penny Spirits to create the three cocktails.

The three featured cocktails are called the “Foxy Mama,” the “Lavender Daisy” and “Shelly’s Leg.”

“How can we make it colorful, how can we make fun and delicious and really honor Seattle Pride,” Hunt said as she was describing the creative process for the vibrant drinks.

“Foxy Mama is kind of a 70s vibe because the original pride was 1974 here in Seattle,” Patti Hearn, the executive director of Seattle Pride, said. “Lavender as a historic color has been central to the queer community.”

The drink named Shelly’s Leg is in honor of an iconic gay bar and its trailblazing owner.

“We knew that cocktail needed to be a little spicy because she was a little spicy,” Leavell said.

Hearn explained that at one point bars were one of the only places that members of the LGBTQIA+ community could gather safely.

“They were hidden, they were not out in the open so the history is that those were essentially serving as community centers where people got together and connected,” Hearn said. Now, 50 years later, the colorful drinks are a reminder that the days of hiding, are over.

“There is still a need for us to be visible and at the same time to celebrate and be joyful,” Hearn said.

©2024 Cox Media Group