Seattle police: Woman stabbed with butcher knife in fight over a man

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to a call of a woman stabbing another woman in a fight over an alleged romantic interest.

On May 22 just before 9 p.m., a uniformed officer was working around N 90th Street and Aurora Avenue S. when they responded to a call about an assault involving a knife.

When they arrived at a Taco Bell in that area, they found a woman covered in blood, with apparent stab wounds on her cheek, forearm, finger and left hand.

The victim said that another woman attacked her. Earlier in the day, the victim told police that the suspect confronted her for allegedly “talking” to her boyfriend. Both fought and punches were thrown, police said.

Later that night, the victim said that she went to apologize when the suspect came out of her tent with what was described as “a long butcher’s knife.”

The suspect yelled at the woman to leave and then stabbed her, police said.

Officers said the victim’s injuries were consistent with her description of the attack.

It’s unclear if the suspect was arrested.

