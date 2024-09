SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police say two men are in the hospital, in serious condition, after they were shot Friday night.

It happened on Rainier Avenue South and South Thistle Street.

Police say the two were caught in the crossfire during a shootout between vehicles.

Both men were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Circumstance leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police say they don’t have any suspects at this time.

