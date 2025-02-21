Seattle police: Shoplifting suspect punches employee, escapes on city bus

Seattle police arrested a 28-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly stole items from a Queen Anne grocery store, punched an employee, and attempted to leave the scene by boarding a King County Metro bus, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers from the West Precinct responded to reports of a robbery around 8 a.m. at a grocery store in the 2100 block of Queen Anne Avenue North.

A 22-year-old store employee told police he recognized the suspect as a regular shoplifter and informed him he was not welcome inside the store.

The employee said he followed the man after seeing him take several items, including a box display of lighters, which the suspect reportedly hid under a blanket.

When the employee tried to stop him from leaving without paying, the suspect allegedly punched him before leaving the store.

The suspect was later seen boarding a King County Metro bus on East Boston Street.

Officers located and stopped the bus shortly on Fifth Avenue North. The man exited the bus, and officers recovered the stolen items at the scene.

The suspect was arrested for shoplifting and an investigation of robbery.





