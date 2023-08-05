Seattle Police ask for public’s help after deadly hit-and-run

SEATTLE — Seattle police say that they are asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision in North Seattle.

Friday night around 11:00 p.m. police arrived at the intersection of Linden Avenue North and North 145th Street where they found a dead man in the middle of the roadway.

Witnesses told officers that two sedans hit the man one after the other and then quickly drove away. Police briefly searched for the suspect’s cars but were unsuccessful.

Seattle Police ask that If you have information regarding this incident please contact the traffic collisions investigations squad at 206-684-8923.









