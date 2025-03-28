Seattle police seek additional suspects in transgender hate crime attack, one in custody

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a 39-year-old man suspected of a hate crime attack in the University District on Thursday, according to a social media post.

It happened on University Way Northeast at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

SPD says they received a 911 call from the victim reporting they were attacked by a group of men on the street using anti-transgender slurs. The victim was able to get away and sought help and shelter in a nearby business. When SPD arrived, the suspects were gone.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) treated the victim for major injuries to their face and stomach.

SPD says they interviewed the victim and several witnesses on the scene.

They say SPD patrol officers were able to connect a suspect vehicle to a suspect involved in a recent incident, who matched the physical characteristics of one of the attackers. Officers were able to track down the suspect and arrest him.

SPD says the case is now being investigated by the SPD Bias Crimes detective.

SPD says there are still outstanding suspects. Anyone with information, photos, or video of the incident is asked to contact SPD immediately at the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or email SPD_hatecrimes@seattle.gov.

