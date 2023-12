SEATTLE — Officers are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood Friday morning.

Seattle Police posted about the crime on the social media platform X at 10:43 a.m.

The bank that was robbed is in the 800 block of Northeast Northgate Way.

Police are looking for a suspect, but no description has been released.

We have a news crew headed to the scene. This story is developing.

©2023 Cox Media Group