Seattle police search for suspect after man stabbed twice in the head near Pioneer Square

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing that left a 42-year-old man in serious condition near the 100 block of South Washington Street on Sunday evening.

Officers responded at 5:43 p.m. and found the victim with two stab wounds to his head.

He was in and out of consciousness and bleeding heavily. Seattle Fire Department medics stabilized him at the scene before transporting him to Harborview Medical Center.

The suspect ran away, heading south before officers arrived.

Police are actively searching for the man, but he has not yet been located. The weapon used in the attack has also not been recovered.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear, and detectives from the Homicide and Assault Unit have been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

