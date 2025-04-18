Seattle police search for missing teenager with autism

Seattle police are searching for missing 16-year-old Kayl Norgard.

He was last seen leaving his house on Wednesday, April 16 at around 3 p.m.

According to SPD, Norgard is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, and may need help getting home. He reportedly said he was going skating with his friends, possibly in the U-District.

He was last seen wearing a yellow/green sonics hat, a white shirt, and blue denim shorts.

If you see him, please call 911.

MISSING: Kayl Norgard is diagnosed with autism, but is high functioning. Last seen 4/16 at 3pm. Kayl said he was going skating with his friends, possibly in the U-District. Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/Wy1lEjRgrK — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) April 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group