Seattle Police say man stole fire engine but joy ride was cut short

SEATTLE — Seattle Police said a man took off in a Seattle Fire Department fire engine but didn’t get far because of a driving error.

Officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of Second Avenue Southwest at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday after a witness said a man on a scooter rode up to a fire engine, got on board and drove away with its lights on and sirens blaring.

Police arrived and after speaking with Seattle Fire Department employees, determined that one of their fire engines had indeed been stolen.

However, after starting the fire engine, the 22-year-old driver left the parking brake on, and as a result, only made it around the corner.

When his joy ride was cut short, he abandoned the truck and was arrested shortly after.

He was booked into the King County Jail.

The fire engine was returned to the Seattle Fire Department, unharmed.

