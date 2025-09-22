Seattle Police release new video of car jumping University Bridge

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a driver who jumped the University Bridge while fleeing from officers on September 17 has not been found.

SPD released new video on Monday from police dashcam as well as surveillance video, showing a white Audi SUV breaking through a safety gate and driving over the bridge, which was partially raised.

Police say the SUV had stolen plates and when they tried to conduct a traffic stop, it drove onto oncoming traffic and onto the bridge which was lowering.

The driver then jumped the gap, becoming airborne, before driving away heading north, SPD said.

Officers later found the SUV abandoned near Pasadena Place East, but the driver has not been found.

