Seattle Police recover machete, drugs during arrest of stabbing suspect

SEATTLE — Seattle Police found a machete while arresting a suspect in connection with a Thursday morning stabbing that seriously hurt a man.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Alaskan Way South at around 1:30 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man with a severe cut.

Officers gave the victim first aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took him to the hospital.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was found nearby and taken into custody. Police found a machete and narcotics at the scene.

Police say that early reports suggested the stabbing stemmed from an argument between the victim and the suspect over personal property.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

