Seattle police officers hit by car while attempting arrest in Ballard

SEATTLE — Two Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers were hurt after a 27-year-old man in a stolen car tried to flee and hit them in Ballard on Tuesday afternoon.

The officers first located the stolen car parked in front of a business in the 900 block of Northwest Ballard Way at around 1 p.m. and found the man sleeping inside. When he woke up, police say he disobeyed lawful commands as they tried to take him into custody, instead putting the car in reverse, throwing the officers backward, and causing them to fall to the ground and sustain injuries.

According to police, they pinned the stolen car with a police car as he continuously tried to flee. The man then ran from the car and was tased and arrested.

He was treated by the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) and taken to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) pending a DUI warrant. After being released from HMC, he is expected to be booked into King County Jail on charges of eluding a police vehicle, possessing a stolen motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of felony assault, and the sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

Both officers, a man and a woman with SPD, were treated by SFD at the scene and medical staff at the hospital and are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

©2024 Cox Media Group