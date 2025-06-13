Seattle police: Man shoots person trying to rob him in Greenwood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that occurred during a robbery in Greenwood early Friday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to an area near N 102nd Street and Aurora Ave. N., near the shopping plaza, for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the abdomen. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police learned that the 47-year-old victim got out of his car at this location and allegedly confronted another man and tried to take his property.

That man then allegedly shot the victim.

The shooter drove off before police arrived.

The suspect has not been located, and anyone with information is asked call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

