Seattle Police looking for woman who’s been missing for a year

SEATTLE — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) has been issued for a woman who was last seen in Seattle over a year ago.

Alyscia Cloudrobe, 30, was last seen on Jan. 31, 2024 in the area of S. King Street in Seattle’s International District. It’s unclear where she went after that sighting, and there is no information available on what she was last wearing.

Cloudrobe is 5′3″ and weighs around 115 pounds. She has brown hair, which may be past her chin, and brown eyes.

If you see her, call 911.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) Cloudrobe - Seattle, WA pic.twitter.com/TLgiHj7G7F — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) March 19, 2025





