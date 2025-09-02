Seattle police looking for man accused of sharing child porn

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a man they say is accused of “dealing in depictions of” child sex abuse materials.

Beau Nathan Saperstein 40, has a $5,050 felony warrant out for his arrest.

He is 6′1″ and weighs around 230 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a distinct anchor tattoo under his right eye.

His last known location was on S. Jackson Street, off 12th Ave S, in the Chinatown-International District.

If anyone has information about Saperstein, they are asked to call 911, or the Seattle police non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.

Police say that the public shouldn’t attempt to approach Saperstein.

