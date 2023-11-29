Seattle police looking to identify man wanted for vandalizing Church of Scientology in Queen Anne

Seattle police are looking to identify a man wanted for vandalizing a church in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle over the last few months.

In early September, police say the man threw a rock twice at a front window of the Church of Scientology, breaking a window on the second throw.

The man did not attempt to enter the building.

In October, police say threw a rock and broke another window of the church. He then walked into the ADA entrance of the church and threw a sewer grate at the glass doors.

In November, the man threw another rock at the front door again, shattering the glass.

Police believe the man is local to the area. He’s described as a white man, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall, with a possible beard or goatee. He also has a shaved head.

If you have information about this man, call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.





