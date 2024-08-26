Seattle police investigating suspicious death in SODO

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives (SPD) are investigating a suspicious death in the South of Downtown (SODO), according to a social media post by the department.

SPD said at 10:09 a.m. Monday, patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious death near Airport Way South and South Diagonal Street.

When SPD arrived, the Seattle Fire Department had pronounced the victim deceased.

The King County Medical Examiner determined that due to their injuries, the victim may have been killed.

According to SPD, the victim is believed to be a man in his 40s.

SPD cordoned off the area until the detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Units arrived and processed the crime scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the death are under investigation, said SPD. If anyone has information, call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

