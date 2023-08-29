Local

Seattle police investigating shooting in CID

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — Seattle police are currently investigating a shooting in the Chinatown International District.

The Seattle Police Department posted about the shooting at 5:12 p.m. on Monday. It happened near the intersections of 10th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street.

Police said they found one victim.

SPD asks people to stay out of the area.


