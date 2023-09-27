Seattle police investigating downtown stabbing

Detectives are investigating a stabbing in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to a call near the corner of 2nd Avenue and Blanchard Street, which officers later confirmed to be the location of a stabbing.

Officers are asking that people avoid the area.

There was no additional information provided about a victim or a suspect.

This is a breaking news story.

