SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a train, was trapped, and then died.

The Seattle Fire Department posted about the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

The crash happened in the 300 block of South Jackson Street.

SFD said firefighters tried to remove the trapped person but they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The case was turned over to SPD which said it will release more information when it becomes available.





