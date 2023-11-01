Seattle police investigating after shots fired into family home

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a family home on Saturday.

The single-family home is in the 5900 block of 32nd Avenue Southwest in the High Point neighborhood.

SPD said officers got there around 9:30 p.m. after getting a call of gunshots.

Officers found a damaged second-story bedroom window and wall of a single-family home. A juvenile was in the room when multiple shots were fired but wasn’t hurt.

SPD said it doesn’t know what led up to the gunfire and hasn’t found a suspect.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are leading the investigation.

If you have any information call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000.

