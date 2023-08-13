Seattle police investigating after man shot while sitting in car

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after they said a man was shot while sitting in his car Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 8800 block of 14th Avenue South in South Park.

Officers said they got there just after 9:30 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police gave aid before Seattle Fire got there.

The Seattle Police Department said the 40-year-old man sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said a man was fighting with a woman he knew. The man then came up and allegedly shot the 40-year-old man while he was sitting in his car in a nearby parking lot.

Both the man and woman then left in a sedan-type car.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating. If you have any information call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.





