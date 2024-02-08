Seattle police investigating after man shot in leg in Beacon Hill

Detectives for the Seattle Police Department are investigating after a man was hit in the head and shot in the leg Wednesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the report of a man with a gunshot wound in the 5500 block of 35th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with a head injury and a gunshot wound to the leg.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated the man and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, the man said he was outside his RV when an unknown person approached him.

There was an altercation and the person hit the man in the head with a stick and shot him in the leg.

The person then ran away. That person has not been identified.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

