Seattle police investigating after 5 shot near Occidental Square

Seattle police say they investigated a drive-by shooting that happened near the intersection of Occidental Avenue South and South Washington Street early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived around 2:00 a.m. and immediately found people who had been shot.

While law enforcement was investigating, officials learned about more people with gunshot wounds at Second Avenue and University Street. The victims fled after being shot.

The Seattle Fire Department then took the victims to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

All five victims survived the gunshot wounds. Four of them were men – aged 34, 27, 26, and 25. The last victim was a 25-year-old woman.

“It appears there was a drive-by shooting during the close of the bars and nightclubs near Occidental Park,” said a spokesperson. “The gunfire injured the five subjects while they were outside on the street.”

Police say that a black sedan and a white sedan might have been involved in the shooting. Both cars were last seen driving westbound on South Washington Street.

If anyone has information, police ask that you call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

