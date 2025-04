SEATTLE — A man shot himself in the forearm accidentally early Sunday morning in Capitol Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Just after midnight, the man was attempting to unload a handgun when it inadvertently went off and shot ‘through-and-through’ his forearm and hit a wall, SPD said.

Nearby witnesses called 911 and applied pressure to the wound before medics arrived.

No other injuries were reported and no charges have currently been filed.

