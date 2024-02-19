Local

Seattle police investigate suspicious death in downtown garage

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Seattle after a body was found in a vacant downtown garage Sunday afternoon.

The parking garage is in the 300 block of Columbia Street. Officers got reports about a dead man around 1:30 p.m.

“Officers secured the area until Homicide detectives and members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived,” said a spokesperson. “The King County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and will determine cause and manner of death.”

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, police ask that you call (206) 233-5000.

