Seattle police investigating stabbing in SODO

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating a stabbing in the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South.

Officers say they found a person with a “serious stab wound injury.”

“This is preliminary information,” said a spokesperson. “Please avoid the area.”

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

