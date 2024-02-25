Seattle police investigate Capitol Hill stabbing

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they are investigating after a man was stabbed near Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill.

Officers heard about the stabbing just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest. Seattle firefighters then took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

“Witnesses stated there was an altercation before the victim was stabbed by a male in his 20s,” said a spokesperson. “The exact circumstances that led up to the assault are unknown and the suspect is still outstanding.”

If you have information, police ask that you call (206) 233-5000.

