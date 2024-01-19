Seattle police investigate after man shot in Northgate

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating a possible robbery that led to a shooting in the Northgate neighborhood of Seattle.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 11000 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers provided aid until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived and transferred the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable, condition.

According to police, a witness said the man entered the suspect’s vehicle and there was some sort of fight.

The man was shot and pushed from the vehicle, which was described as a green sedan.

The suspected shooter fled the area in the sedan after the shooting.

Police are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the man being shot.

A suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

