Seattle police investigate after gunshots heard in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after reports of gunshots in Greenwood.

When officers arrived at the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street they found a single shell casing.

“No suspects have been located,” said a spokesperson. “No property damage or victim at this time.”

Police are investigating a shots call in the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street. A single shell casing was recovered. No suspects have been located. No property damage or victim at this time. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 31, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group