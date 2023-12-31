Seattle police investigate after gunshots heard in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after reports of gunshots in Greenwood.
When officers arrived at the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street they found a single shell casing.
“No suspects have been located,” said a spokesperson. “No property damage or victim at this time.”
